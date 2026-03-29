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The White Dove of the Desert by eudora
Photo 3736

The White Dove of the Desert

San Xavier del Bac
Tohono O’odham Nation
Tucson, Arizona

This amazing church, built in 1797, is still an active parish. My husband and I attended mass there in 2011 while visiting Tucson for a football game. Photo reedited using Lightroom.

For Holy Week, I'm revisiting photos of historic churches.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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