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Photo 3736
The White Dove of the Desert
San Xavier del Bac
Tohono O’odham Nation
Tucson, Arizona
This amazing church, built in 1797, is still an active parish. My husband and I attended mass there in 2011 while visiting Tucson for a football game. Photo reedited using Lightroom.
For Holy Week, I'm revisiting photos of historic churches.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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PENTAX K-7
Taken
27th November 2011 11:51am
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