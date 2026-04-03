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Damascus Methodist Church by eudora
Photo 3741

Damascus Methodist Church

Built in Damascus, Georgia in 1878, this church is now located in Historic Westville Village, a living history museum in Columbus, Georgia. The decorative painting was done by a traveling painter. When a new church was built, this building was used as a Sunday School room and later a hay barn! Amazingly, it survives.

The state of Georgia seems to have an huge number of old country churches. I have a couple of books about them. When we visited my grandson at Fort Benning, I got to see a few of them, including this one.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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