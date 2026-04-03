Damascus Methodist Church

Built in Damascus, Georgia in 1878, this church is now located in Historic Westville Village, a living history museum in Columbus, Georgia. The decorative painting was done by a traveling painter. When a new church was built, this building was used as a Sunday School room and later a hay barn! Amazingly, it survives.



The state of Georgia seems to have an huge number of old country churches. I have a couple of books about them. When we visited my grandson at Fort Benning, I got to see a few of them, including this one.