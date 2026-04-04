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Antioch Primitive Baptist Church by eudora
Photo 3742

Antioch Primitive Baptist Church

Louvale, Georgia

The building dates to the 1880's. It is beautiful in its simplicity.

I don't know much about Primitive Baptists, so I looked them up https://www.learnreligions.com/what-are-primitive-baptist-churches-700090
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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