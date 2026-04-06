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For those hot summer days by eudora
Photo 3744

For those hot summer days

A palmetto fan sits on a wooden pew in an old chapel.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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