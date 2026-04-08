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Photo 3746
A labor of love
The small chapel on Bonnie Glen Plantation, New Roads, Louisiana.
It looks old, but the chapel was built in 2010 from salvaged and donated materials. The stained glass window is from a Methodist church in Ruston, LA.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Diane
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@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
28th February 2026 1:35pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
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How beautiful- I love that these pieces ended up here in this chapel and not in some antique shop!
April 20th, 2026
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