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A labor of love by eudora
Photo 3746

A labor of love

The small chapel on Bonnie Glen Plantation, New Roads, Louisiana.

It looks old, but the chapel was built in 2010 from salvaged and donated materials. The stained glass window is from a Methodist church in Ruston, LA.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
How beautiful- I love that these pieces ended up here in this chapel and not in some antique shop!
April 20th, 2026  
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