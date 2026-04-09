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Photo 3747
At Bonnie Glen Plantation
The owners of Bonnie Glen moved several cabins onto their property in order to preserve them. A photo of the last resident is on the mantel over the fireplace.
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
28th February 2026 1:41pm
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newroads
,
pointecoupee
,
bonnieglen
*lynn
ace
very rustic looking
April 24th, 2026
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