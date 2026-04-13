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Photo 3745
How to find my house
I was telling someone how to find my house. It's the one with two big reels of orange cable out front. Parking may be a problem.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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365
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PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th April 2026 10:03am
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