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How to find my house by eudora
Photo 3745

How to find my house

I was telling someone how to find my house. It's the one with two big reels of orange cable out front. Parking may be a problem.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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