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Gaura by eudora
Photo 3752

Gaura

Also called Lindheiemer's beeblossom, they attract pollinators.. I have one, but this one in the butterfly garden at the botanical garden looks better than mine.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Allison Williams ace
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April 24th, 2026  
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