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Not a bad wedding gift by eudora
Photo 3755

Not a bad wedding gift

Felicity Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana was completed in 1847. It was built by Francois Gabriel “Valcour” Aime as a dowry for one of his daughters, Félicité.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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