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Felicity Plantation by eudora
Photo 3756

Felicity Plantation

The front of the plantation house, which faced the Mississippi River.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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katy ace
I thought the other picture you posted was the front! It’s beautiful from all angles
April 28th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful building and shot.
April 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome plantation
April 28th, 2026  
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