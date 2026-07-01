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My son and his family went fishing! by eudora
Photo 3818

My son and his family went fishing!

So this is not my photo, but I loved it and I haven't been taking many lately. Too hot!

BTW the date on the camera is wrong.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Impressive!
July 5th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
A terrific photo, whoever took it. Worth sharing. I sometimes have that date and time problem with an older camera if I haven’t used it for a while. I think it resets to the date of manufacture.
July 5th, 2026  
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