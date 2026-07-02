The Cottage Plantation

The Cottage plantation house, built in 1824, consisted of 22 rooms, surrounded by 12 Doric columns. It fell into ruin after the Civil War, was restored, then destroyed by fire in 1960. It was rumored to be haunted by a previous resident, Mr. Holt.



Ruins like these always remind me of the poem "Ozymandias" by Percy Bysshe Shelley:



I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

"My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

