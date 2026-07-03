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Photo 3820
Kitchen
Magnolia Mound Plantation, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The main house is original, but the kitchen is reconstructed.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
5th July 2026 2:05pm
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magnoliamound
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A sweet tiny home
July 5th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
A great reproduction
July 5th, 2026
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