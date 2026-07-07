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Photo 3824
Skydiving
An instructor took this photo of my grandson Brandon skydiving over Sebastian, Florida.
Brandon visited us in Florida around the time of his birthday. When I asked what he'd like for his birthday, he suggested skydiving lessons.
"Why would you want to jump out of an airplane?" I asked.
"Why wouldn't you?" he said.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Taken
12th July 2016 3:34pm
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