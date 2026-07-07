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Skydiving by eudora
Photo 3824

Skydiving

An instructor took this photo of my grandson Brandon skydiving over Sebastian, Florida.

Brandon visited us in Florida around the time of his birthday. When I asked what he'd like for his birthday, he suggested skydiving lessons.

"Why would you want to jump out of an airplane?" I asked.

"Why wouldn't you?" he said.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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