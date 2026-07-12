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Photo 3827
Sweet Pea?
I think this is a native in the sweet pea family, but I'm not sure. My mother had sweet peas in New Jersey, but they looked quite different from this.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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365
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PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th July 2026 11:08am
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