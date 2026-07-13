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Five-lined skink by eudora
Photo 3826

Five-lined skink

I love these beautiful little guys. My daughter once kept one as a pet for a few days. She tried to catch him bugs, but wasn't too successful, so we fed him tiny bits of moist cat food. She soon released him.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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