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Swollen Sunflower by eudora
Photo 3827

Swollen Sunflower

I get the little sunflowers confused, but the app says this is a swollen sunflower, aka ashy, downy or paleleaf sunflower. I'm glad it's still blooming in our 90°+ heat.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
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July 19th, 2026  
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