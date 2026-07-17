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Photo 3827
Swollen Sunflower
I get the little sunflowers confused, but the app says this is a swollen sunflower, aka ashy, downy or paleleaf sunflower. I'm glad it's still blooming in our 90°+ heat.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
19th July 2026 11:11am
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully presented
July 19th, 2026
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