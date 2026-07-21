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Indian Blanket with a side of Northern Sea Oats by eudora
Photo 3836

Indian Blanket with a side of Northern Sea Oats

I didn't understand how sea oats could be in Baton Rouge, but Google says it's a different species than the sea oats found on dunes at the beach.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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