One of my idols

Borden Chemical by David King Gleason 1980



David King Gleason was a Baton Rouge photographer who published several books of photographs of Southern antebellum homes. He also did industrial photography, like this one of the chemical plant where my husband worked. Gleason was killed in a helicopter crash in Atlanta in 1992 while doing aerial photography.



We wound up with this photo, which I am having reframed. During one of our moves my husband suggested throwing it away. "No way. It's a David King Gleason!" Interviews show him using a Pentax SLR.