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Previous
Photo 3838
Milkweed Assasin Bug
I wasn't fond of these bugs because they get in my tube bird feeders (though the birds don't seem to mind.) Then I learned that they are considered beneficial because they eat pests like aphids, mosquitos and tomato hornworms.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Diane
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@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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365
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PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th July 2026 11:06am
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assassinbug
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ldwf
Ann H. LeFevre
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Well, the name sounds threatening- but they are taking out the right "enemies"! Great close-up!
July 26th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Nice detail of this interesting-looking bug.
July 26th, 2026
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