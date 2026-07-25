Previous
Milkweed Assasin Bug by eudora
Photo 3838

Milkweed Assasin Bug

I wasn't fond of these bugs because they get in my tube bird feeders (though the birds don't seem to mind.) Then I learned that they are considered beneficial because they eat pests like aphids, mosquitos and tomato hornworms.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, the name sounds threatening- but they are taking out the right "enemies"! Great close-up!
July 26th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice detail of this interesting-looking bug.
July 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact