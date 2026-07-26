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Elmgreen & Dragset's sculpture "Maybe (Not)" by eudora
Photo 3841

Elmgreen & Dragset's sculpture "Maybe (Not)"

Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art

Remember standing on the diving board trying to get the courage to jump?
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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