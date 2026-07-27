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Ptolemaïs by eudora
Photo 3841

Ptolemaïs

A sculpture by Anselm Kiefer in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

It seemed to speak of the vanished antebellum South, but when I looked up Ptolemaïs, it was an ancient city in Libya, also vanished.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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