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Katharina Fritsch’s "Schädel (Skull)" by eudora
Photo 3843

Katharina Fritsch’s "Schädel (Skull)"

Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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katy ace
How bizarre! I think I’d like to visit this sculpture garden
July 28th, 2026  
Diane ace
@grammyn It is wonderful and, as many times as I've been, I discovered a new (to me) section. I will say I enjoy it more in cooler weather!
July 28th, 2026  
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