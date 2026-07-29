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Looks comfortable by eudora
Photo 3846

Looks comfortable

Back legs on one flower, sipping nectar from another.

Bee on mountain mint at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries native plant garden.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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