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Previous
Photo 3846
Looks comfortable
Back legs on one flower, sipping nectar from another.
Bee on mountain mint at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries native plant garden.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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365
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PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th July 2026 11:12am
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