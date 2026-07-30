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Obedient Plant by eudora
Photo 3847

Obedient Plant

AI says it's called obedient plant because the flowers stay in position when bent.

Better on black if you have the time.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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