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Ladybug has found a home by eudora
Photo 3848

Ladybug has found a home

I see this lady bug and her friends on the plants and in the birdbath. The old poem always comes to mind, but it is a little grim:

Ladybug! Ladybug!
Fly away home.
Your house is on fire.
And your children all gone.

All except one,
And that’s little Ann,
For she crept under
The frying pan.


3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nicely captured!
August 3rd, 2026  
Barb ace
Love the poem! Love your photo! Love ladybugs! ☺️
August 3rd, 2026  
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