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Previous
Photo 3848
Ladybug has found a home
I see this lady bug and her friends on the plants and in the birdbath. The old poem always comes to mind, but it is a little grim:
Ladybug! Ladybug!
Fly away home.
Your house is on fire.
And your children all gone.
All except one,
And that’s little Ann,
For she crept under
The frying pan.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
3rd August 2026 8:11am
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ladybug
Zilli~
ace
Nicely captured!
August 3rd, 2026
Barb
ace
Love the poem! Love your photo! Love ladybugs! ☺️
August 3rd, 2026
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