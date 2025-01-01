Previous
Next
As I Lay Dying by eudora
115 / 365

As I Lay Dying

My grandson is reading Willian Faulkner's novel As I Lay Dying in his high school English class. When I downloaded this picture, the title popped into my mind.

As I Lay Dying has been banned at times by school districts and removed from libraries for its language and adult themes. Kudos to Newman High School for its challenging curriculum (although Marshall may not agree!)

This was shot on Kodak 400 color film with a Holga camera, then converted to monotone. I'm not in love with the camera and plan to offer it to one of my granddaughters, who are experimenting with film. I now have to mail the film to a lab for developing and it has gotten expensive!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact