As I Lay Dying

My grandson is reading Willian Faulkner's novel As I Lay Dying in his high school English class. When I downloaded this picture, the title popped into my mind.



As I Lay Dying has been banned at times by school districts and removed from libraries for its language and adult themes. Kudos to Newman High School for its challenging curriculum (although Marshall may not agree!)



This was shot on Kodak 400 color film with a Holga camera, then converted to monotone. I'm not in love with the camera and plan to offer it to one of my granddaughters, who are experimenting with film. I now have to mail the film to a lab for developing and it has gotten expensive!