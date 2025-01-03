Previous
Early convenience store by eudora
117 / 365

Early convenience store

P. Phanor Prudhomme plantation store, part of the Cane River National Historic Park near Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Shot with Pentax camera on Fujifilm 200 in October 2023. Only took me a year to get the film developed!
Photo Details

