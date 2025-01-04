Sign up
118 / 365
Oakland Plantation
Part of Cane River Creole National Historic Park near Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Taken in 2023 with a Pentax film camera using Fujifilm 200. Lightly edited.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Film
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
3rd January 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
