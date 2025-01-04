Previous
Oakland Plantation by eudora
Oakland Plantation

Part of Cane River Creole National Historic Park near Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Taken in 2023 with a Pentax film camera using Fujifilm 200. Lightly edited.
