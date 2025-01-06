Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
120 / 365
Pigeonnaire, Oakland Plantation
They must have eaten a lot of pigeons, because these little structures are common on French Creole plantations in Louisiana.
Taken in 2023 with a Pentax film camera using Fujifilm 200. Lightly edited.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4162
photos
45
followers
56
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Latest from all albums
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
614
615
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Film
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
3rd January 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close