Bandstand

City Park, New Orleans



I hope some of the people in New Orleans for the Super Bowl find their way out of the French Quarter to quieter places like City Park (not that there's anything wrong with the French Quarter.) My son who lives there says the crowds and excitement and traffic are like Mardi Gras.



I have posted photos of this place before, but this was shot with a Pentax manual film camera on Fujifilm 200.