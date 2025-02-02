Previous
The Blue Dog is Yellow by eudora
The Blue Dog is Yellow

I never tire of George Rodrigue's Blue Dog. This sculpture is in City Park, New Orleans.

Film photo taken with Pentax manual camera & Fujifilm 200.
2nd February 2025

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
