A blurry film photo from 2012. Taken in Iberville Parish, Louisiana.
I love film! I love the colors, the blurriness, the quirkiness and the imperfections. So when Laura @la_photographic suggested Analog April 2026, I was all in--except I haven't finished the roll, I haven't sent any off to be developed, etc. I'll be posting old film shots till I get some current ones back.
Who else remembers when we had camera shops and corner drugstores that could develop film overnight? Remember how exciting it was to see how those vacation shots came out?