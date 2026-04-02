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Analog April 2 by eudora
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Analog April 2

Taken in 2011 in Dorseyville, Louisiana, a town formed after the Civil War by formerly enslaved people.

I have no idea how old this house was. It has been demolished--or maybe it just fell down.
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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