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Analog April 2
Taken in 2011 in Dorseyville, Louisiana, a town formed after the Civil War by formerly enslaved people.
I have no idea how old this house was. It has been demolished--or maybe it just fell down.
2nd April 2026
2nd Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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8th February 2012 7:59pm
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