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Analog April 3
Circa 1857, an antique and architectural salvage store in Baton Rouge. This was taken in 2012, but the place still looks about the same.
3rd April 2026
3rd Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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29th March 2012 4:34pm
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