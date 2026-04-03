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Analog April 3 by eudora
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Analog April 3

Circa 1857, an antique and architectural salvage store in Baton Rouge. This was taken in 2012, but the place still looks about the same.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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