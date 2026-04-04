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Acadian Barn
LSU Rural Life Museum
Shot on film in 2012
I'm going to sound like a cheer leader. Does anyone have any film photos you'd like to share? Tag for Analog April analog-apr-2026.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Film
Taken
12th March 2012 7:55pm
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rlm
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analog-apr-2026
*lynn
ace
lovely old barn
April 19th, 2026
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