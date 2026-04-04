Previous
Acadian Barn by eudora
129 / 365

Acadian Barn

LSU Rural Life Museum

Shot on film in 2012

I'm going to sound like a cheer leader. Does anyone have any film photos you'd like to share? Tag for Analog April analog-apr-2026.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
lovely old barn
April 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact