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The Phone Book by eudora
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The Phone Book

Remember telephone books? The phone company would hire people to deliver them. I think they wanted to get rid of the books and didn't care that this house was boarded up.

A film shot from 2012. The house had good bones and was later renovated.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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katy ace
Kind of a sad commentary with the boarded up door and windows and the unnecessary phone book.
April 24th, 2026  
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