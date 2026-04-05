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The Phone Book
Remember telephone books? The phone company would hire people to deliver them. I think they wanted to get rid of the books and didn't care that this house was boarded up.
A film shot from 2012. The house had good bones and was later renovated.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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25th February 2012 7:54pm
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analog-apr-2026
katy
ace
Kind of a sad commentary with the boarded up door and windows and the unnecessary phone book.
April 24th, 2026
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