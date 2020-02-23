Previous
Next
House hunting by eudora
245 / 365

House hunting

A house I looked at when we were moving back to Baton Rouge. It was cluttered and fascinating and needed way more work than we could afford.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I wouldn’t know where to begin! I do love the show Hometown about fixing up old homes in small town, Laurel, Mississippi. Have you seen it?
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise