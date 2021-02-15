Sign up
Portrait of a Chevy truck
Brandon had been driving the same 2007 truck since college. Last week he bought a new one. Then we had an ice storm.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
for2021
