Fern, cemetery wall by eudora
Photo 359

Fern, cemetery wall

Lafayette Cemetery No. I, NOLA

There was an orange tomb in this historic cemetery and I REALLY wanted a shot of it for the rainbow challenge, but the cemetery gates were locked.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Walks @ 7 ace
This has such cool textures
March 23rd, 2022  
