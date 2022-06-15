Previous
Milkweed by eudora
Milkweed

I planted a couple of milkweed plants this year to attract Monarch butterflies. Hope they can find the milkweed among all the other weeds, as my garden is looking pretty overgrown. Way too hot to do much yard work right now!
15th June 2022

