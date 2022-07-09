Previous
Next
Museum of Public Art by eudora
Photo 407

Museum of Public Art

Mural by Hunto, an Italian artist now living in London, influenced by Picasso. Street art is truly international and Baton Rouge is lucky to have murals painted by artists like Hunto.

9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise