Previous
Next
Annandale Plantation Historic District by eudora
Photo 432

Annandale Plantation Historic District

Or what is left of it. Formerly a large plantation complex, but that was before my time!

Shot with B&W film, Pentax ME Super camera
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice bw
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise