Photo 432
Annandale Plantation Historic District
Or what is left of it. Formerly a large plantation complex, but that was before my time!
Shot with B&W film, Pentax ME Super camera
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3420
photos
35
followers
46
following
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
30th September 2022 4:23am
Tags
analogaugust2022
Dawn
ace
A nice bw
September 30th, 2022
