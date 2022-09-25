Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
The end of an era
Catholic churches, schools and convents were an important part of most communities in South Louisiana. Times have changed. Many churches and schools have closed and fewer women are becoming nuns.
Nifty fifty SOOC challenge
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3418
photos
35
followers
46
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Latest from all albums
434
2873
435
2874
436
2875
437
2876
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd September 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
bkb in the city
That is the same here in Alberta
September 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close