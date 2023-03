Can this be indigo when it's pink?

This is an indigo plant in my garden. Indigo was grown in Louisiana during colonial times, but I figured this charming plant must not be THAT indigo. That indigo was difficult to process and often made the enslaved workers sick, so planters switched to more reliable crops like sugar cane. Apparently the stems and leaves are processed into the blue dye, not the pink flowers. My app tells me this is true indigo, and who am I to argue with an app?