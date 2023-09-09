Previous
Radiant by eudora
Photo 498

Radiant

Detail from my favorite old house. Radiant is the name of the custom image setting. It took this challenge to make me learn some of my Pentax K70's features.

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

katy ace
I really like the POV and composition!
September 10th, 2023  
