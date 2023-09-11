Previous
Industrial landscape by eudora
Industrial landscape

Part of an old sugar mill complex. It changes over time. There were bee hives here a couple of years ago.

My only 35mm lens is a macro I used to reserve for flower shots. It's fun using it for everything during this challenge.

Nifty Fifty SOOC
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Photo Details

