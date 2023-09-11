Sign up
Photo 500
Industrial landscape
Part of an old sugar mill complex. It changes over time. There were bee hives here a couple of years ago.
My only 35mm lens is a macro I used to reserve for flower shots. It's fun using it for everything during this challenge.
Nifty Fifty SOOC
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3706
photos
35
followers
47
following
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
