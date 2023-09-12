Sign up
What is holding it up?
A few years ago, I saw a Mercedes parked in this garage.
Nifty Fifty SOOC. This was shot with a 30mm lens on a Sony A6000, close to a 50mm on full-frame camera.
12th September 2023
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th September 2023 4:43pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
