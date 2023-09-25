Previous
Yikes by eudora
Yikes

The tree crew arrived at 7:00 this morning to remove my pine tree. By 8:00 they were lowering the top portion to the ground using a crane. Amazing how skillful the workers were and how well they worked together.

Nifty Fifty SOOC
25th September 2023

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
Wow! What a monumental undertaking. From this angle, it looks like it’s going through those wires which looks like it would have been a nightmare. I am certain it’s actually on the other side of them though.
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow it is quite close to your home will be a good job done
September 25th, 2023  
