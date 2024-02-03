Previous
Good news and bad news by eudora
Good news and bad news

Flash of Red February would not be complete for me without an updated shot of my favorite derelict house. The bad news is that the porch roof continues to sag; each time I approach it I expect gravity will have won. The good news is that someone has secured the doors with plywood to discourage trespassers. The last time I walked around it, there was evidence of people burning candles and cooking over fires. I was reminded of a disastrous fire in New Orleans that killed several homeless people when the abandoned building where they were living caught fire.
Diane

ace
@eudora
Chris Cook ace
What a terrific subject, I love derelict buildings. I shall have to look back at last February to see what it looked like a year ago.
February 3rd, 2024  
Diane ace
@cdcook48 I didn't check last year before I posted this one! The plywood had been installed last year, so it must've been 2022 when I peaked in a window and saw the candles. I once saw a series of photos taken at intervals in Detroit of an abandoned mansion crumbling from neglect, which made me realize the value of documenting some of these sites.
February 3rd, 2024  
