Good news and bad news

Flash of Red February would not be complete for me without an updated shot of my favorite derelict house. The bad news is that the porch roof continues to sag; each time I approach it I expect gravity will have won. The good news is that someone has secured the doors with plywood to discourage trespassers. The last time I walked around it, there was evidence of people burning candles and cooking over fires. I was reminded of a disastrous fire in New Orleans that killed several homeless people when the abandoned building where they were living caught fire.